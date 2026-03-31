France may ban TikTok, Snapchat for under-15s

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France is moving closer to restricting children’s access to social media, as lawmakers debate a controversial bill that could ban platforms for users under 15.

The French Senate is voting on the proposed legislation, backed by President Emmanuel Macron, who wants the law in place before the next school year begins in September. If approved, France would join countries like Australia, which recently introduced one of the world’s strictest social media bans for minors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The draft law aims to block access to major platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, and YouTube for children under 15, requiring companies to implement stronger age verification systems.

Supporters argue that early exposure to social media can negatively affect young people’s mental health and development. Lawmaker Laure Miller, who drafted the bill, said the goal is to ensure platforms introduce “reliable and privacy-protecting” age checks.

The push for regulation comes amid growing global concern over the impact of social media on children. In the United States, a recent court case found Meta and Google negligent in designing platforms considered harmful to young users—an outcome that could influence similar legal efforts worldwide.

However, the proposal faces resistance in the Senate. While the lower house approved a full ban, senators are considering a softer approach that would only restrict platforms deemed harmful, while allowing access to others with parental consent. The final list of restricted platforms would be defined later.

The debate also reflects generational divides. Some teenagers oppose the ban, arguing that social media plays an important role in communication and self-expression, despite concerns about overuse.

News.Az