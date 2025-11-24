Snapchat launches age verification in Australia ahead of U16 social media ban

+ ↺ − 16 px

Snapchat has started asking teenage Australians to verify their ages, just weeks before Canberra enforces new laws barring under-16s from social media platforms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

From December 10, platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat will be required to remove users under 16 or face hefty fines.

“Starting this week, many users will be asked to verify their age to continue accessing Snapchat,” the company said. Verification can be completed using an Australian bank account, government-issued ID, or a facial photo analyzed by a third party to estimate age.

After December 10, accounts of users under 16 will be locked. Snapchat has advised teens to download their data promptly, as it may become difficult once the ban takes effect.

While Snapchat disagrees with being included in the government’s ban, the company confirmed it will comply with local laws in all countries where it operates.

"However, disconnecting teens from their friends and family doesn't make them safer -- it may push them to less safe, less private messaging apps," it warned.

So far, 10 platforms including Discord, WhatsApp, Lego Play and Pinterest have avoided being included in the landmark legislation.

But Australian authorities have reserved the right to update the list of banned platforms as required.

There is keen interest in whether Australia's sweeping restrictions can work as regulators around the globe wrestle with the dangers of social media.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will introduce a similar bill to restrict children's social media use.

And the Dutch government advised parents this year to forbid children under 15 from using social media apps such as TikTok and Snapchat.

On paper, the ban is one of the strictest in the world.

But some experts are concerned that the law will be merely symbolic because of the difficulty in implementing and policing online age verification.

