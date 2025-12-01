News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
3.3°C
37.9°F
Feels like:
-3.3°C
-3.3°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Sri Mulyani Indrawati
Tag:
Sri Mulyani Indrawati
Indonesia removes Finance Minister amid nationwide protests
08 Sep 2025-12:50
Latest News
Who would lead Iran next? Trump says he already has an answer
Dubai Media Office explains latest situation at Dubai Airport
This is how Iran struck a famous hotel in Dubai –
VIDEO
BREAKING: Iranian drone hit the five-star Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai
Iran bombards Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Iraq
Iranian missile hits Tel Aviv -
PHOTO
Trump: Khamenei is dead
Qatar under fire: 66 missiles launched, civilians hit by shrapnel
Iran strikes Dubai Airport, several injured
Trump holds phone talks with UK, Kuwait and Türkiye leaders
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31