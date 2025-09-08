Indonesia removes Finance Minister amid nationwide protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia’s government has removed Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati in a cabinet reshuffle, state officials confirmed on Monday. No replacement has been announced.

The move follows two weeks of nationwide protests and unrest, driven in part by calls for a fairer taxation system. During demonstrations in late August, protesters even looted Sri Mulyani’s home, highlighting public frustration over economic policies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi provided the announcement, emphasizing the government’s ongoing efforts to respond to citizen concerns.

