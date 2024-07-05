ISO official stresses importance of experience exchange with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry hosted a significant meeting.

The gathering brought together local officials and Silvio Dulinsky, the Deputy Secretary-General of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), marking a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's journey towards global standardization.Ilgar Hasanov, Deputy Chief of the State Service, provided a comprehensive overview of the country's efforts in developing quality infrastructure. He highlighted the ongoing reforms in standardization, metrology, accreditation, and conformity assessment.Of particular note was the "State Program for 2023-2025 on Aligning the National Standardization System with International Requirements", a cornerstone initiative aimed at implementing new standards across various sectors.Dulinsky emphasized the crucial role of standardization in developing and regulating quality infrastructure. He stressed the importance of collaborative projects and experience exchange in this field.The meeting also covered ISO's quality assurance policies, future prospects for mutual relations within the organization, promotion of international standards, and discussions about the organization's annual meeting.

News.Az