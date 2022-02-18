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Supply Disruptions
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A United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister on Sunday warned of mounting risks to global supply chains as disruptions intensify in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy corridors.12 Apr 2026-23:36
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Hyundai Motor reported on Friday that its exports to Europe and North Africa, which typically pass through the Middle East, are being disrupted due to the ongoing regional conflict, highlighting growing strains on global supply chains.03 Apr 2026-11:50
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