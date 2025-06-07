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Support Mission
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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Thursday that the alliance is not “whistling past the graveyard” and members are doing everything US Donald Trump has requested, but he acknowledged that some allies were initially “a bit slow” to support the United States with its war with Iran.09 Apr 2026-21:30
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On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously voted to extend the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) for an additional year.31 Oct 2025-23:46
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A senior UN official announced on Wednesday that the United Nations will begin reducing its peacekeeping force and operations, requiring thousands of soldiers to evacuate from various global hotspots over the coming months.09 Oct 2025-19:58
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Libya’s security forces have prevented an attempted attack on the United Nations Support Mission headquarters in Tripoli, the Interior Ministry announced.22 Aug 2025-14:09
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