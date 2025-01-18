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Supreme Court Judge
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Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S. Oka has criticised Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal for his remark that the judiciary is the "single biggest hurdle" to India becoming a developed nation.30 Oct 2025-12:50
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A federal judge on Friday rejected a last-minute legal attempt to block the deportation of eight men to South Sudan, allowing the Trump administration to proceed with removals that have drawn sharp criticism from human rights advocates.05 Jul 2025-10:28
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Two judges were killed in a shooting attack on Saturday at the Supreme Court building in Tehran, according to state media reports, News.az reports citing foreign media.18 Jan 2025-17:35
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