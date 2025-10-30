Ex-Supreme Court Judge criticises PM adviser over ‘Viksit Bharat’ comment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S. Oka has criticised Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal for his remark that the judiciary is the "single biggest hurdle" to India becoming a developed nation.

Justice Oka said that while every citizen has the right to offer constructive criticism of the judiciary, such criticism must cite specific judicial orders that allegedly violate the Constitution or hinder development. “If he had provided particulars, his criticism would have been constructive and welcome,” Justice Oka said during a lecture at the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sanyal’s comments, made at the Nyaya Nirmaan 2025 conference, also criticised long court vacations and traditional legal terminology such as “My Lord” and “prayer.”

SCBA President Vikas Singh described Sanyal’s remarks as “irresponsible” and “in bad taste”, stressing that such statements show a lack of understanding of how higher courts function.

