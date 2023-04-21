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Survey Center
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A magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district on Friday, as reported by the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.27 Feb 2026-21:03
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A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Caspian Sea on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.24 Oct 2024-11:47
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A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Azerbaijan’s Lerik district on Saturday, 17 kilometers west of the Lankaran station.21 Sep 2024-10:26
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