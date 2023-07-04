Powerful quakes ‘unlikely’ in Azerbaijan, says Seismic Survey Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Powerful earthquakes are unlikely to happen in Azerbaijan, Gurban Yetirmishli, Director General of the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the recent earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 is unlikely to happen again in Azerbaijan.

According to the Seismic Survey Center director, small shocks happen all the time.

“The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 is unlikely to repeat. However, it is possible that noticeable earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 may occur intermittently. Although it may not happen at all. The reason is that the earthquake's focus is located at a significant depth of 65 kilometers,” Yetirmishli added.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Caspian Sea on Tuesday. The quake at a depth of 20 km was recorded at 00:01 local time.

News.Az