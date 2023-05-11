Yandex metrika counter

Earthquake in Iran felt in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake has shaken Iran, Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences said, News.az reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 30 km southwest of the Hyderabad station. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 km.

This earthquake was also felt in Heydarabad, Sadarak and Shahbuz districts of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

