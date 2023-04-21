Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan records earthquake in Caspian Sea

  • Incident
  • Share
Azerbaijan records earthquake in Caspian Sea

An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, News.az reports via the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan.

A 4.0-magnitude tremors were recorded with at 07:56 (GMT+4). The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 56 kilometers.

Republican Seismic Survey Center is the main organization, involved in the research and study of earthquakes on the territory of the Azerbaijan Republic. Seismological, geophysical, geochemical and geodynamic complex research is conducted in the Center.

RSSC is the only organization in CIS, where seismological research is conducted by a network of seismic stations operating via satellite communication.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      