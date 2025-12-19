Turkish police detain 170 IS suspects in nationwide operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish police have detained 170 suspects in nationwide counterterrorism operations targeting the Islamic State (IS) over the past two weeks, the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Friday, News.az reports, citing BBC.

In a post on social media platform X, Yerlikaya said the operations were conducted across 32 provinces and targeted individuals suspected of previously operating within the organizational structure of the IS or providing financial support to the group.

Yerlikaya said 10 of the suspects have been formally arrested, while judicial control measures were imposed on 15 others. Legal procedures for the remaining suspects are ongoing.

The nationalities of the suspects were not immediately clear.

Türkiye officially designated the IS as a terrorist organization in 2013 and has since been targeted by the group in multiple attacks. In response, Ankara has launched numerous counterterrorism operations both domestically and abroad.

