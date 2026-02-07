Yandex metrika counter

Swedish soldier killed in ice-climbing accident in Austria

Swedish soldier killed in ice-climbing accident in Austria
A 31-year-old Swedish soldier was killed during an ice-climbing exercise in Austria after being struck by a large falling icicle.

The accident occurred in Kaprun, in Austria’s Salzburg region, while the soldier was climbing with two other trainees and an instructor, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The others managed to avoid the falling ice and immediately alerted emergency services, providing first aid at the scene.

Despite resuscitation efforts, an emergency physician pronounced the soldier dead on site. Mountain police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and the body has been returned to Sweden by the Austrian armed forces.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

