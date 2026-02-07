Swedish soldier killed in ice-climbing accident in Austria

The accident occurred in Kaprun, in Austria’s Salzburg region, while the soldier was climbing with two other trainees and an instructor, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The others managed to avoid the falling ice and immediately alerted emergency services, providing first aid at the scene.

Despite resuscitation efforts, an emergency physician pronounced the soldier dead on site. Mountain police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and the body has been returned to Sweden by the Austrian armed forces.