Sweden hosts exhibition on Khojaly Genocide

An educational exhibition about the Khojaly Genocide was held in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The event, held at the city library, was organized by the youth organization of the Azerbaijani diaspora, coordinated by Masuma Rustamli, Youth Programs Coordinator in Sweden, and supported by Ulviya Najafova, Coordinator of the Coordinating Council of Swedish Azerbaijanis in Gothenburg, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The exhibition presented visitors with historical facts, photographs, and informational resources about the tragedy that occurred in Khojaly on February 26, 1992.

According to Najafova, although 34 years have passed since the tragedy, Azerbaijanis, regardless of where they live, must convey the truth about this tragedy to the global community.

Since 2017, commemorative events dedicated to the Khojaly Genocide have been held annually in Gothenburg.

As every year, Azerbaijani youth and children living in the country actively participated in the event, with their drawings and other creative works also displayed at the exhibition. This initiative reflects the younger generation’s commitment to preserving historical memory and shaping national identity.

During the event, an open dialogue with local residents took place, providing detailed information about the historical context and consequences of the Khojaly tragedy.

The main goal of the exhibition is to introduce the Swedish public to the Khojaly Genocide, draw international attention to this tragedy, and convey the message: “We have not forgotten, and we will not allow it to be forgotten.”

News.Az