Germany eyes Polish Piorun air-defense system purchase

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tomczyk said the interest highlights the growing global recognition of Poland’s defence industry and its technological capabilities. Germany’s Defence Ministry has not officially commented on the potential purchase.

Germany has expressed preliminary interest in purchasing the Polish-made Piorun man-portable air-defense system, according to Poland’s Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Poland is increasing defence spending amid what it describes as ongoing security threats linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine. The country plans to allocate about 200 billion zlotys (around $56 billion), or roughly 5% of GDP, this year to strengthen both domestic production and foreign arms procurement.

The Piorun system, produced by the Polish Armaments Group, is designed to target low-altitude aerial threats and is already used by the Ukrainian military. Poland is also seeking to expand arms exports, with Sweden announcing plans last year to purchase the system in a deal worth more than $320 million.

Polish lawmakers have also passed legislation enabling access to the EU’s SAFE program, which offers 43.7 billion euros in low-interest loans, with most funding aimed at supporting the domestic defence sector.

News.Az