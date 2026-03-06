Sweden condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan has condemned the Iranian drone attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, expressing solidarity with Azerbaijan and those affected.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, the embassy said it strongly condemns the attacks carried out with unmanned aerial vehicles against the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, News.Az reports.

“Following the drone strikes in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Swedish Embassy expresses its full solidarity with Azerbaijan and those affected. We condemn these strikes and any actions that threaten Azerbaijan’s security. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and further developments,” the statement said.

