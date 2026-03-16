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Swiss Airbus
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Six passengers were injured after a Swiss International Air Lines flight to Zurich aborted takeoff at Delhi airport early Sunday following an engine fire scare, triggering an emergency evacuation on the runway.26 Apr 2026-15:03
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A Swiss International Air Lines flight was forced to divert to Brussels after the crew reported a possible fire indication in the cabin while en route from London to Zurich.07 Apr 2026-15:30
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A long-haul flight of Swiss International Air Lines was forced to abort its initial landing approach in Zurich after the crew detected a problem with the aircraft’s flaps, aviation sources reported.16 Mar 2026-11:27
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