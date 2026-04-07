Swiss flight diverts to Brussels after cabin fire alert

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A Swiss International Air Lines flight was forced to divert to Brussels after the crew reported a possible fire indication in the cabin while en route from London to Zurich.

The Airbus A320neo, operating flight LX325 from Heathrow Airport to Zurich Airport, was cruising at 35,000 feet when the incident occurred approximately 30 nautical miles southwest of Brussels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Pilots decided to divert as a precaution and landed safely on runway 07L at Brussels Airport about 20 minutes later. After landing, the aircraft vacated the runway and stopped on a parallel taxiway while emergency services assessed the situation.

The crew initially considered a possible evacuation and consulted emergency responders, while also requesting stairs for passenger disembarkation. Ultimately, all passengers and crew left the aircraft normally without the need for an emergency evacuation.

The airline later clarified that the diversion was triggered by an unusual odor detected in the forward galley, rather than a confirmed fire.

Passengers were transported to hotels, while the aircraft remained in Brussels for several hours following the incident.

No injuries were reported, and investigations into the cause of the odor are expected to continue.

News.Az