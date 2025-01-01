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Swiss Resort
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No fire safety inspections had been conducted since 2019 at the Swiss bar where a deadly blaze killed 40 people during New Year celebrations, the mayor of the crans montana of Crans-Montana said on Tuesday.06 Jan 2026-14:45
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A 17-year-old Italian golfer has been identified as the first confirmed victim of a deadly fire that tore through a bar at a Swiss ski resort during New Year celebrations, killing at least 40 people and injuring more than 100 others
02 Jan 2026-17:15
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Several dozen people are believed to have died in a fire at a ski resort bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, during New Year’s Eve celebrations, authorities say.01 Jan 2026-18:12
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At least 10 people were killed and dozens of others injured after an explosion followed by a fire tore through a bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve, police said Thursday.01 Jan 2026-13:46
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