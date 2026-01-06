Swiss bar had no safety checks since 2019, mayor says

+ ↺ − 16 px

No fire safety inspections had been conducted since 2019 at the Swiss bar where a deadly blaze killed 40 people during New Year celebrations, the mayor of the crans montana of Crans-Montana said on Tuesday.

The fire ripped through the Le Constellation bar in the early hours of January 1, with most of the victims reported to be teenagers. Swiss authorities are investigating how the incident occurred in one of the country’s most popular ski destinations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We are profoundly sorry. We were not aware that the checks had not been carried out,” Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud told reporters, referring to the absence of fire inspections between 2020 and 2025 at the venue in the canton of Valais.

Prosecutors said the fire likely began when sparkler candles ignited foam material used for soundproofing on the ceiling of the bar’s basement, allowing flames to spread rapidly.

According to Feraud, fire safety inspections are required annually for bars in the town. The last inspection at Le Constellation in 2019 had produced a positive result, and the soundproofing foam was deemed acceptable at the time. A fire alarm was not required due to the bar’s size.

“There were never any checks on this soundproofing foam. Our security services did not consider it necessary,” the mayor said.

In response to the tragedy, sparkler candles have now been banned inside venues across the town. Authorities are investigating the two operators of the bar on suspicion of crimes including negligent homicide. Police said on Sunday that the suspects were not detained, as there was no immediate flight risk.

Feraud added that another venue operated by the same owners has since been closed.

News.Az