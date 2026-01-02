Teen golfer named first victim of Swiss ski resort fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 17-year-old Italian golfer has been identified as the first confirmed victim of a deadly fire that tore through a bar at a Swiss ski resort during New Year celebrations, killing at least 40 people and injuring more than 100 others



Italian Golf Federation officials confirmed that Emanuele Galeppini died in the blaze at the Crans-Montana resort in Switzerland, describing him as a young athlete known for his passion and strong values. The fire broke out in the early hours of January 1 at a crowded bar, prompting a major emergency response, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Swiss authorities said the incident caused widespread devastation, with dozens of victims suffering critical injuries. Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire and said investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made so far.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the incident as a national tragedy, offering condolences to the victims’ families as authorities continue efforts to identify all those affected and determine what led to the disaster

News.Az