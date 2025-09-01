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Switch Console
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Nintendo is holding a Nintendo Direct this week, making it a good time to gather expectations and speculation about what the gaming giant may unveil.05 Feb 2026-13:05
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Nintendo has raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 16% to 370 billion yen ($2.45 billion) for the financial year ending March 2026.04 Nov 2025-10:47
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Nintendo’s highly anticipated Switch 2 console has made a historic debut, becoming the fastest-selling gaming device of all time.11 Jun 2025-11:15
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Gaming enthusiasts lined up eagerly for the launch of Nintendo’s Switch 2 on Thursday, amid expectations of a worldwide shortage driven by strong demand.05 Jun 2025-09:47
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Nintendo shares surged on Thursday after the company reported unexpectedly high demand for pre-orders of its upcoming Switch 2 console, especially in Japan.24 Apr 2025-10:48
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