Nintendo Direct February 2026: What we expect to see

The livestream will air on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 5. It has been labeled a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase focused on third-party titles, which means the chances of seeing first-party Nintendo games are very slim, if not nonexistent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

That said, the event is still expected to generate plenty of excitement. The presentation will run for around 30 minutes and will feature games coming to both the Switch and the Switch 2.

Given the third-party focus, it is reasonable to expect that a significant portion of the showcase will be dedicated to ports of existing titles. FromSoftware has already confirmed a Switch 2 port of Elden Ring, scheduled for release in 2026, so it would not be surprising if the Direct reveals a more specific launch date.

There is also speculation that at least one more critically acclaimed RPG could be headed to the Switch 2. Nintendo YouTuber NateTheHate has suggested that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth may appear during the presentation with a 2026 release window. Its publisher, Square Enix, released the Switch 2 version of the prequel, Final Fantasy VII Remake, in January, where it is reportedly performing well. Since Square Enix has already confirmed that Rebirth will arrive on Switch 2 at some point, its appearance now would be logical.

Toward the end of the first major Switch 2 showcase last year, Nintendo unveiled The Duskbloods, a brand-new Switch 2 exclusive from FromSoftware. Since that announcement, little has been shown or said about the game, despite its planned 2026 release. As it is not a first-party Nintendo title, it could reasonably receive prominent placement in this Direct.

Another title that could appear is 007: First Light, an upcoming James Bond game from the developers of Hitman. The game blends cinematic action set pieces with creative stealth gameplay and is confirmed for a Switch 2 release when it launches on May 27. While it would be notable for Nintendo to showcase the game again, there is also a case to be made that enough has already been shown ahead of release.

Among other upcoming multiplatform titles, Resident Evil: Requiem is set to launch at the end of February. Capcom may not need extensive additional marketing, but a reminder of its imminent release and Switch 2 availability would make sense.

The same applies to Pragmata, a science-fiction shooter featuring a distinctive hacking mechanic, which is scheduled to launch on Switch 2 and other platforms in April.

Finally, more information on Monster Hunter Stories 3 would be welcome. The game is the latest entry in a spin-off series that reimagines the Monster Hunter franchise with turn-based combat and Pokémon-style monster collection mechanics. It is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated titles of 2026, and additional footage or details during this Direct would be a highlight.