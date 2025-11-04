Nintendo lifts annual profit forecast and Switch 2 sales target

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nintendo has raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 16% to 370 billion yen ($2.45 billion) for the financial year ending March 2026.

The Kyoto-based company also upgraded its sales outlook for the newly launched Switch 2, now projecting 19 million units to be sold this fiscal year, up from the previous estimate of 15 million, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Switch 2, successor to the blockbuster hybrid console, was released amid ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, posing challenges to Nintendo’s supply chain management.

Despite those headwinds, analysts expect the device to perform strongly as Nintendo gears up for the critical holiday shopping season.

Upcoming major releases — including Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Kirby Air Riders — are expected to further boost demand and sustain sales momentum into 2026.

News.Az