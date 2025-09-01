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Sydney Cricket Ground
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On this day in 2014, the cricket world lost one of its brightest young talents. Phillip Hughes, just 25, died two days after being struck by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The blow, which landed below his helmet as he attempted a hook shot, caused a fatal cerebral haemorrhage and sent shockwaves across the sporting community.27 Nov 2025-09:25
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Australia has been hit by a double injury concern ahead of the first Ashes Test, as fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott left the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during day three of the Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria to receive medical assessment.12 Nov 2025-10:11
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