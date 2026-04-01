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Takaichi Sanae
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung are expected to agree on strengthening cooperation to ensure a stable supply of energy resources when they meet on Tuesday, amid global disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.19 May 2026-10:44
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Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the country’s economic and social activity “should not be halted” despite growing energy pressures linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.27 Apr 2026-13:58
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Japan has asked Saudi Arabia to expand its energy supplies to help ensure stable crude oil flows, amid ongoing global uncertainty in energy markets and regional security risks.23 Apr 2026-13:29
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An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Manipur early Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was in Kamjong, and the tremor was recorded at 5:59:33 a.m. IST21 Apr 2026-14:51
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Japan’s government has formally approved a revision of the so-called Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, effectively lifting restrictions on arms exports, including lethal weapons, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.21 Apr 2026-11:52
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday agreed to develop a road map for critical minerals supply, aiming to deepen cooperation in the sector amid China’s dominance of global rare earths.01 Apr 2026-17:04
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