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Tanker Blockade
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The U.S. military disabled an Iranian-flagged, empty oil tanker on Wednesday morning after it tried to breach the U.S. naval blockade, amid signs of potential progress between Washington and Tehran toward ending the conflict.06 May 2026-23:16
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A U.S. warship stopped a crude oil tanker from heading toward an Iranian port over the weekend, according to an announcement made by United States Central Command (CENTCOM), marking the latest enforcement action under an ongoing blockade.28 Apr 2026-09:28
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Iran’s military says the Iranian oil tanker Sili City has entered the country’s territorial waters under operational protection from the Iranian Navy, despite what it described as warnings and threats from a US naval group.21 Apr 2026-13:03
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Iran’s state media reported on Wednesday that a bulk carrier carrying food supplies and an Iranian crude oil tanker had entered Iranian waters after passing through the Strait of Hormuz, shortly after a senior U.S. military commander declared that a blockade of Iranian ports was now "fully implemented."15 Apr 2026-18:23
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A tanker has departed from an Iranian port and transited the Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing claims of a US-imposed blockade, according to shipping data.15 Apr 2026-03:07
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The transit of a sanctioned oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz despite a newly imposed United States naval blockade has quickly become one of the most closely watched developments in the evolving confrontation between Washington and Tehran.14 Apr 2026-21:35
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An oil tanker transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday afternoon, shortly after the Trump administration's blockade on Iranian shipping was set to take effect, according to data from Kpler, a platform providing intelligence and analytics on global trade flows.13 Apr 2026-22:41
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