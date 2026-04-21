Iran says tanker enters territorial waters despite US threats

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Iran’s military says the Iranian oil tanker Sili City has entered the country’s territorial waters under operational protection from the Iranian Navy, despite what it described as warnings and threats from a US naval group.

In a statement reported by Fars News Agency, the Public Relations Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army said the tanker crossed the Arabian Sea and entered Iranian waters late on Sunday night with naval support, News.Az reports.

It said the vessel completed its passage “in full security” and is now anchored at one of Iran’s southern ports.

The statement also referred to what it described as repeated warnings from a US Navy task group, which it characterised as “terrorist”, though no independent confirmation of such claims was provided.

News.Az