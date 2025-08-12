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Tariff Pressure
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Adidas reported slower sales growth in North America for the third quarter, citing the impact of higher U.S. tariffs. Revenues for the Adidas brand in the region rose 8% year-on-year, excluding currency effects, trailing other markets that grew between 10% and 21%.29 Oct 2025-11:10
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General Motors has raised its financial outlook for the year and slightly reduced its projected impact from tariffs, as the automaker anticipates U.S. tariff relief while navigating a softer market for electric vehicles.21 Oct 2025-15:54
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US inflation remained unchanged at 2.7% in July, defying economists’ forecasts of a rise fueled by tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on key trading partners.12 Aug 2025-16:48
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U.S. President Donald Trump has signed orders significantly expanding the list of goods exempted from his newly imposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico.07 Mar 2025-09:14
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