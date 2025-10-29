Adidas North America sales growth slows amid tariff pressure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Adidas reported slower sales growth in North America for the third quarter, citing the impact of higher U.S. tariffs. Revenues for the Adidas brand in the region rose 8% year-on-year, excluding currency effects, trailing other markets that grew between 10% and 21%.

The figure excludes sales from the discontinued Yeezy sneaker line, which had been especially popular in the U.S. Including Yeezy, North American revenues were down 5% compared to last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The German sportswear giant has raised prices on key products, such as its top-selling Samba sneakers, now starting at $100, to partially offset extra costs from tariffs targeting imports from China and Vietnam.

CEO Bjorn Gulden described the environment as “volatile” and said the company will focus on transitioning well into 2026, ahead of major events like the Winter Olympics and FIFA World Cup.

