- News
- Tariff Prices
Tag:
Tariff Prices
-
Amazon is facing a major new class-action lawsuit from consumers demanding refunds for inflated product prices caused by a series of sweeping tariffs that the U.S. Supreme Court later ruled were illegal.16 May 2026-09:40
-
-
Gold and silver reached record highs on Monday, while most stock markets declined, following renewed trade war fears triggered by Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs against several European countries over their opposition to the U.S. purchase of Greenland.19 Jan 2026-09:54
-
-
US coffee drinkers are unlikely to see relief at the checkout anytime soon, even after President Donald Trump rolled back import tariffs on coffee and other food items, industry experts say.22 Dec 2025-09:59
-
-
Gold prices surged to another record high on Monday as investors increased their safe-haven holdings following U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threats against China.13 Oct 2025-14:34
-
-
-
-
Crude oil prices fell Sunday after OPEC+ announced a larger-than-expected production increase for August, aiming to reclaim market share by lowering prices.07 Jul 2025-12:06
-
-
-
-
Global food prices climbed to their highest level in two years this April, reflecting growing concerns over trade disruptions.02 May 2025-16:50
-
-
Gold extended its decline on Monday, falling as much as 1.6% to $3,268, as easing global trade tensions encouraged investors to shift away from safe-haven assets.28 Apr 2025-11:41
-
-
Gold prices surged to new all-time highs on Tuesday, continuing their record-breaking rally amid rising investor anxiety.22 Apr 2025-09:31
-