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Tariff Tension
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Micron Technology will halt the supply of server chips to Chinese data centers after its business failed to rebound from Beijing’s 2023 ban on the company’s products used in critical infrastructure, according to two people familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.17 Oct 2025-11:07
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U.S. consumer spending saw a slightly stronger-than-expected increase in August, supporting the economy’s steady growth in the third quarter.26 Sep 2025-17:09
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Canada announced the removal of many of its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods Friday, signaling progress in mending trade relations between the two countries.22 Aug 2025-21:24
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The U.S. dollar slipped slightly on Monday, retreating from gains made the previous week as investors assessed the economic implications of President Donald Trump’s latest tariff measures.02 Jun 2025-10:35
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Toyota Motor expects profit to decline by a fifth in the current financial year, it said on Thursday, as weakness in the U.S. dollar and the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs weigh on the world's largest automaker.08 May 2025-10:14
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China’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, has strongly condemned the United States’ recent decision to raise tariffs on its trading partners, including China and Azerbaijan, describing the move as a serious violation of World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and a direct threat to the global economic order.29 Apr 2025-10:01
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Gold extended its decline on Monday, falling as much as 1.6% to $3,268, as easing global trade tensions encouraged investors to shift away from safe-haven assets.28 Apr 2025-11:41
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Asian stocks began the week on a cautious note, with investors holding back on riskier moves as they await developments in U.S. trade negotiations and potential new stimulus measures from China.28 Apr 2025-10:52
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Nissan's stock rose nearly 2% on Friday, even after the company warned of a record loss driven by a sharp drop in asset values and substantial restructuring costs.25 Apr 2025-10:12
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Asian stocks ended a five-day winning streak as a brief global relief rally lost steam, following mixed signals from the Trump administration regarding tariffs on China.24 Apr 2025-10:09
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