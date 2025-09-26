US consumer spending shows steady growth in August

Meanwhile, inflation continued to climb but at a moderate pace, signaling ongoing stability in consumer markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, rose 0.6% last month after an unrevised 0.5% advance in July, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending increasing 0.5% after a previously reported 0.5% gain in July.

Spending has marched ahead despite a significant labor market slowdown, marked by stall-speed job growth in the last three months. It is being driven by high-income households as a robust stock market and still-elevated home prices boost their wealth. Federal Reserve data this month showed household wealth jumped to a record $176.3 trillion in the second quarter.

But lower-income households are struggling, and bearing a large share of the burden from higher prices on goods from import tariffs. More pain lies ahead when cuts to the federal government's supplemental nutrition assistance program, commonly known as food stamps, take effect.

"With spending concentrated among high-income households the risk to the consumption growth forecast is more concentrated in the drivers of household wealth – the stock market and house prices," said Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. "Wealth effects have become more potent for consumer spending, a positive when stock and house prices are rising, but a risk if, and when, they sputter."

Strong consumer spending contributed to gross domestic product growing at a 3.8% annualized rate in the second quarter, the fastest in nearly two years. Growth estimates for the third quarter are converging around a 2.5% pace.

Economists expect spending to slow considerably by the end of the year, undercut by higher prices. Inflation has been slow to rise in response to President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs as businesses sold inventory accumulated before the duties kicked in and even absorbed some of the duties.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index increased 0.3% in August after gaining 0.2% in July, the BEA said. In the 12 months through August, the PCE Price Index advanced 2.7% after climbing 2.6% in July. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE Price Index rose 0.2% last month after increasing 0.2% in July. In the 12 months through August, the so-called core inflation increased 2.9% after rising 2.9% in July.