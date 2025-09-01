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Tata Motors Share Price
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Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) fell over 7% on Monday, despite the company reporting a staggering 2,110% year-on-year jump in Q2 net profit. Analysts said concerns over Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) performance drove the sell-off.17 Nov 2025-13:30
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Tata Motors’ newly demerged commercial vehicles (CV) arm made a strong market debut on Wednesday, listing at ₹335 per share on the NSE, a 28.5% premium to its discovered price of ₹260.75.12 Nov 2025-09:15
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Shares of Tata Motors plunged nearly 40% in early trade on Tuesday, opening at ₹399 compared to Monday’s close of ₹660.90. The sharp fall, however, is not due to a market crash or poor performance, but a technical adjustment following the company’s demerger of its commercial vehicle business.14 Oct 2025-13:59
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