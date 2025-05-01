- News
- Tax Bill
Tag:
Tax Bill
-
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tax and spending legislation on Sunday, warning it will deepen national debt and harm long-term economic productivity.07 Jul 2025-10:48
-
-
President Donald Trump used the backdrop of the White House's Independence Day festivities on Friday evening to sign a sweeping and controversial spending bill into law, marking a significant legislative victory amid fierce partisan debate.05 Jul 2025-09:06
-
-
Democrats reacted with fierce outrage following the passage of Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill, which passed the House with no Democratic support and only two Republican dissenters.04 Jul 2025-17:34
-
-
U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Republican lawmakers for what he called unnecessary delays in passing his proposed tax legislation, dubbed the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”03 Jul 2025-09:44
-
-
Gold prices remained stable as investors balanced worries about the US fiscal outlook with expectations for the Federal Reserve’s future monetary easing.02 Jul 2025-12:34
-
-
In a dramatic overnight session, the U.S. Senate engaged in a 21-hour marathon of back-to-back amendment votes on the nearly 1,000-page "One Big Beautiful Bill Act", a cornerstone of President Donald Trump’s economic and political agenda.01 Jul 2025-16:07
-
-
-
-
U.S. stock index futures edged lower while Treasury yields rose sharply on Wednesday, as investor nerves were rattled by mounting fiscal concerns tied to President Donald Trump's tax-cut legislation.21 May 2025-14:02
-