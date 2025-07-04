‘A dark day for our country’: Democrats condemn Trump’s budget bill as ‘disgusting’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Democrats reacted with fierce outrage following the passage of Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill, which passed the House with no Democratic support and only two Republican dissenters.

Party leaders condemned the bill as favoring billionaires at the expense of working-class Americans, cutting critical healthcare and social benefits while expanding funding for immigration enforcement, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin called it one of the worst bills in U.S. history, warning of lost medical care, jobs, and lives. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized permanent tax breaks for the wealthy alongside cuts to Medicaid and food assistance. Rashida Tlaib described the bill as “an act of violence” causing tens of thousands of preventable deaths annually. Senator Raphael Warnock called it a betrayal of working people.

Critics also highlighted Republican remarks showing indifference to Medicaid cuts, including Senator Mitch McConnell’s “they’ll get over it” comment and Senator Joni Ernst’s fatalistic response to concerns over healthcare losses.

Fiscal watchdogs on both sides slammed the bill as reckless and fiscally irresponsible, worsening the national debt without regard for future generations.

Democrats vowed to mobilize against the bill and warned Republicans that continuing this agenda could cost them the House majority in the 2026 midterms.

News.Az