Trump slams Republicans over delay in passing tax bill: “MAGA is not happy”

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Republican lawmakers for what he called unnecessary delays in passing his proposed tax legislation, dubbed the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

In a social media post, Trump expressed frustration with the GOP, urging swift action and warning of political consequences, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

“Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy,” he wrote. “What are the Republicans waiting for???”

He added, “What are you trying to prove??? MAGA is not happy, and it’s costing you votes!!!”

Trump’s remarks come as Republican leaders face internal disagreements over the scale and scope of the proposed tax cuts. His warning appears aimed at rallying his base ahead of the 2024 election cycle and increasing pressure on Congress to align with his economic agenda.









