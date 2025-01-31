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Tax Cuts
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India's Tata Motors (TATM.NS), opens new tab reported a 69.6% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, led by strong tax-cuts driven demand for trucks and buses.13 May 2026-15:02
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Romania’s coalition government has approved a major decree to cut public administration jobs and reduce state spending, aiming to tackle the European Union’s largest budget deficit.25 Feb 2026-12:35
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A reader argues that Indiana’s recent property tax reforms have starved public schools of funding, leaving them open to corporate exploitation — citing Franklin Township schools’ deal with Google as a prime example.23 Sep 2025-14:15
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As President Trump threatens to impose heavy tariffs on various countries, he claims that his import taxes will benefit the U.S. economy. However, most economists strongly disagree, warning that these tariffs could lead to higher inflation, slower economic growth, harm U.S. workers, and ultimately result in American consumers bearing the cost.31 Jan 2025-19:44
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