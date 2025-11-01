- News
- Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
Tag:
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry on July 3, 2026, in New York.10 Apr 2026-10:50
-
-
After two years of dating, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are officially engaged. Swift shared the news on Instagram with photos of the couple in a garden, showing off her engagement ring estimated at $550,000. Fans and celebrities, including Rachel Sennott, Sabrina Carpenter, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, celebrated the milestone, and even President Donald Trump offered well wishes.27 Aug 2025-11:45
-