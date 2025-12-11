Australian creators hit as teen ban cuts young audiences

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian content creators are reporting sharp drops in followers and engagement after the country’s new social media ban for under-16s took effect, posing risks to income and forcing adjustments to content strategies.

Josh Partington, 29, known for TikTok comedy skits, typically receives 100,000 views per video. Since the ban, his first post drew fewer than 10,000 views. “Both my TikTok and Instagram videos underperformed noticeably,” he said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The government has ordered ten major platforms—including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube—to block about one million under-16 users or face fines. Creators report losses of hundreds to thousands of followers, particularly on Instagram, and significant changes in engagement metrics.

Comedian Mitch Dale, 30, said losing younger fans reduces initial engagement and may require changes to posting schedules. Indie musician Harry Kirby, 18, lost around 1,000 Instagram followers, many under 16. “They just vanished,” he said.

Communications Minister Anika Wells noted that roughly 200,000 TikTok accounts were deactivated since the ban began. Platforms are expected to report remaining active under-16 accounts to the regulator.

Creators are exploring alternative platforms and mailing lists to maintain connections with young followers, though the disruption highlights the impact of regulatory shifts on social media-dependent incomes.

News.Az