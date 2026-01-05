Latvia finds no ship link to Baltic telecom cable damage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvian police said they have found no evidence linking a ship docked at the port of Liepaja to damage to an underwater telecommunications cable in the Baltic Sea, though the investigation is continuing.

Authorities confirmed they inspected a vessel in Liepaja, including its anchor, technical equipment, and logs, and noted that the crew voluntarily cooperated with investigators. “At present, the information obtained does not indicate a connection between the specific ship and the damage to the optical cable,” Latvian police said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The cable outage was discovered on January 2 near Liepaja. Marine tracking data showed four ships crossing the Lithuania–Latvia cable route that day, three of which remained in port on Monday.

The Baltic Sea region remains on high alert following multiple incidents involving power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting NATO to increase its naval and aerial presence.

Lithuanian authorities said the damaged cable runs between Sventoji and Liepaja, though the cause of the outage remains unclear.

News.Az