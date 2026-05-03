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Telecom Ministry launches cybersecurity awareness program for summer activities

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Telecom Ministry launches cybersecurity awareness program for summer activities
Photo: Certiprof

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology launched a technical awareness and cybersecurity program on Sunday across the capital and various provinces.

Integrated into current summer activities, the initiative is designed to provide youth with specialized training and guidance on safe internet practices and protection from digital risks, News.Az reports, citing Saba.

Ministry officials emphasized that the program is essential for building a tech-aware generation capable of using modern technology responsibly. By focusing on cybersecurity awareness, the ministry aims to safeguard society and strengthen public resilience against various online threats.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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