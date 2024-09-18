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Terrorist Cell
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Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has dealt a major blow to what it described as mercenary and traitorous elements of separatist terrorist groups in Kordestan province, confiscating weapons, combat equipment and satellite communication devices, authorities announced on Tuesday.29 Apr 2026-09:45
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On Monday, the UAE State Security Department announced it had dismantled a "terrorist organization" and arrested all its members for their involvement in covert activities designed to undermine national unity and destabilize the country by planning systematic terrorist and sabotage attacks on state territory.20 Apr 2026-20:56
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Russian law enforcement announced on Wednesday the discovery and dismantling of a female terrorist cell based in Tatarstan.18 Sep 2024-14:05
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