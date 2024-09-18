Russia’s FSB neutralizes ‘female terrorist cell’ in Tatarstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian law enforcement announced on Wednesday the discovery and dismantling of a female terrorist cell based in Tatarstan.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) in a statement that its forces raided a home, detained women and confiscated several books and documents, News.Az reports.According to the FSB, the operation led to the seizure of a significant amount of extremist literature, communications equipment, and electronic storage devices used in terrorist activities. The women were accused of spreading terrorist ideology aimed at establishing a so-called world caliphate and allegedly conspiring to recruit Russian citizens for a banned terrorist organization.This operation is part of a broader crackdown on terrorist activities in Russia. In August, the FSB arrested two "religious figures" in the Tyumen region suspected of recruiting for terrorist groups based in Syria. The increased enforcement follows a deadly attack at a concert hall outside Moscow in March.

