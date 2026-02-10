Iraq breaks up terrorist cell, detains ISIS commander

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraq announced on Tuesday that it had dismantled a "complex" terrorist cell and arrested an ISIS (Daesh) commander during a major security operation.

In a statement, the Iraqi National Security Service said the cell was broken up “after a precise intelligence operation” in the western Anbar province, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Spokesman Arshad al-Hakim added that the cell had sought to reorganize and planned terrorist attacks in the country.

He said Abu Ayman al-Rawi, whom he described as ISIS’s Anbar governor, was also arrested during the operation.

“He was caught red-handed wearing a suicide belt before carrying out his criminal plans," he said, adding that four other terrorists were arrested during the raid.

The spokesman said caches of weapons, ammunition, explosive devices and suicide belts were also seized during a raid in the Rutba desert in western Anbar.

He added that three ISIS terrorists blew themselves up after being surrounded during the operation.

In late 20217, then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over ISIS after three years of fierce fighting.

The terror group, however, remains active in northern, western and eastern provinces, carrying out occasional attacks, while the government continues to launch security and military operations to eliminate its remnants.

