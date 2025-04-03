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US Counterterrorism Chief Joe Kent resigns due to Iran war
17 Mar 2026-23:21
Türkiye detains 29 over alleged Daesh propaganda in Istanbul
31 Dec 2025-15:15
Türkiye arrests over 350 ISIS suspects in nationwide raids
30 Dec 2025-14:12
Türkiye eliminates 6 ISIS terrorists in counterterrorism operation
29 Dec 2025-15:38
Turkish police detain 170 IS suspects in nationwide operations
19 Dec 2025-20:55
China, Singapore launch joint army training
10 Dec 2025-17:03
Syrian FM in China vows to strengthen counterterrorism ties
17 Nov 2025-23:06
Türkiye detains 51 suspected IS members in nationwide operations
18 Sep 2025-15:39
Brazil pushes for stronger BRICS cooperation on counter-terrorism
01 May 2025-11:05
Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso set to form joint counterterrorism force
03 Apr 2025-17:44
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