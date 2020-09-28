Armenian aggression: two brothers killed and two others injured in Azerbaijan's Terter

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported earlier, grossly violating its commitments under the Geneva Conventions, and neglecting the basic norms and principles of international humanitarian law, the military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to subject civilians, numerous houses and objects, as well as household premises to intensive artillery fire, according to the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We deeply regret that Khalig Abbasov, born in 1981 and his brother Elshan Abbasov, born in 1987, residents of Terter District, were killed as a result of another enemy shelling of the densely populated areas of Azerbaijan. Wounded Seymur Mammadov, born in 1984 and Faig Mahmudov, born in 1989 got hospitalized.

Upon the fact, a criminal case has been initiated by Aghdam Prosecutor's Office under Article 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by a group of persons, on preliminary arrangement by group of persons, by an organized group or criminal community (organization)), Article 120.2.4 (deliberate murder committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangers way), Article 120.2.7 (deliberate murder of two or more persons), Article 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on the motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), Article 100.2 (conducting aggressive war), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At present combat conditions, all necessary investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducts the necessary documentation and collects evidence to ensure that servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces who have committed various crimes are prosecuted and punished in accordance with international law.

The public will be regularly updated with the latest information.

News.Az

