Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 fighter, now equipped with the advanced fifth-generation “Product 177” engine, completed its first flight, state-run corporation Rostec announced.

“Specialists from the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and the United Engine Corporation (UEC), both part of Rostec, have begun flight tests of the ‘Product 177’ engine on the Su-57. Honored Test Pilot Roman Kondratyev flew the aircraft, and the flight proceeded normally in line with the mission,” the corporation said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The new engine, developed by UEC specifically for fifth-generation aircraft, delivers an afterburning thrust of 16,000 kgf. Rostec added that it also offers low fuel consumption across all modes and enhanced durability.

Rostec noted that UAC is expanding production capacity, which will allow for increased deliveries of the Su-57 to the Russian military and provide an export version for foreign customers.

The Su-57 multirole fifth-generation fighter jet (NATO codename Felon) is designed to engage air, ground, and surface targets. It features supersonic cruising speed, stealth radar-absorbing coating, advanced onboard equipment, and intelligent systems capable of handling certain pilot functions, including flight control and weapon deployment.

